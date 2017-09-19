Chelsea Star Hazard Shades Mourinho, Claims He Improved After Just One Week Under Conte

In a subtle shade at former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho who coached him for two years, Eden Hazard has declared that he started noticing improvements in his game after just seven days with current boss Antonio Conte with whom he won the Premier League last season.

The Belgium international heaped praise on Conte, saying: “Even after a week I think I had progressed with him.

“But I think he’s shown not just at Chelsea but also at Juve that he’s a good coach and I think he has some good years ahead of him.”

Hazard, who is set to make his first club start of the campaign against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup Wednesday following an injury-interrupted pre-season, added: “There’s a lot of tactics. It’s not always nice as a forward as you have to run, defend and everything, but at least at the weekend, you know exactly what to do, you can even close your eyes and play. That’s good.

“We work a lot. It’s not always easy in training, there are a lot of hours of training, but it bears fruit on the pitch. We play well, we won last year. You can see that that’s the key to success: work.”

It was widely speculated that Hazard and Mourinho fell out towards the last days of the Portuguese at Stamford Bridge.