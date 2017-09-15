CHELSEA v ARSENAL: Predict & Win In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

It’s the big LONDON DERBY and, once again, you have the chance to test your ‘Octopussy’ skills by correctly predicting the outcome of our MATCH OF THE WEEK.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Only entries SUBMITTED on the website is valid.

This competition is open to completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Readers outside the country will be considered in the future.

Deadline for submission of entry is Sunday September 9, 2017 at 1.30pm Nigerian time.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

QUESTION FOR THE WEEK: Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte is from which country?

Put you answer and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number in the comment section below.

Goodluck!!!!!