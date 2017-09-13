CHELSEA v ARSENAL: Predict & Win In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

It’s the big LONDON DERBY and, once again, you have the chance to test your ‘Octopussy’ skills by correctly predicting the outcome of our MATCH OF THE WEEK.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Only entries SUBMITTED on the website is valid.

This competition is open to completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Readers outside the country will be considered in the future.

Deadline for submission of entry is Sunday September 9, 2017 at 1.30pm Nigerian time.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

 

QUESTION FOR THE WEEK: Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte is from which country?

Put you answer and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number in the comment section below.

Goodluck!!!!!

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 30
  • comment-avatar
    Chibuzo Princess Okorie 37 mins

    Chelsea 2 – 1 Arsenal

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    julius 34 mins

    Chelsea win. 2 to 3,o.Julius mobile number 07060401831

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    oni Ebenezer 33 mins

    Italy,Chelsea 1 vs Arsenal 2

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ndubisi Agwu 32 mins

    Chelsea 3 – 1 Arsenal
    09073716981

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    bob peter okpako 32 mins

    CHE2-0ARS

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Olarinde Martins 31 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 3 – 0 Arsenal
    Olarinde Martins
    [email protected]
    08076869077

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Asuzo Joseph maduka 20 mins

    Chelsea’s coach Antonio Conote is from Italy.
    Prediction: Chelsea 2- Arsenal 0

    Phone no::: 08038268454

    Reply
    • comment-avatar
      Asuzo Joseph maduka 13 mins

      Chelsea coach Antonio conte is from Italy…

      Prediction.. Chelsea 2:: Arsenal 0
      Name: Asuzo Joseph maduka
      E-mail: [email protected]
      Phone No: 08038268454

      Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Wisdom Micheal 18 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 2– 0 Arsenal.
    Wisdom Micheal.
    [email protected]. 07010235944

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Abayomi Jide Olufemi 16 mins

    Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1
    08098820879

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Chibuzo princess 12 mins

    Chelsea 4 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Okonkwo Jude 10 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
    Okonkwo Jude.C
    [email protected]
    08063978341

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Matthew Christopher 10 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
    08035427741

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Olabaji Olakunle 8 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 2 – 1 Arsenal

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Chibuzo princess 7 mins

    Answer : Italy
    Chelsea 4 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Matthew Christopher 7 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
    Matthew Christopher
    [email protected]
    08035427741

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Daniyan Odunayo Ayotunde 3 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 3 vs 1 Arsenal

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ofuka Eyo Ofuka 2 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Chelsea :2-1 Arsenal
    Ofuka Eyo Ofuka
    [email protected]
    07034400690

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Dada Alexander olusola 1 min

    Chelsea 2 Arsenal 0

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Anthony Joseph 1 min

    italia. Chelsea 2:1 Arsenal
    09066965052

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Cajetan ugwu 1 min

    Italy

    Chelsea 2 – arsenal 3

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ndubisi Agwu 3 mins

    Answer = ltaly

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Dada Alexander olusola 3 mins

    Chelsea 2 Arsenal 0
    [email protected]
    08034944349
    Dada Alexander Olusola

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    komolafe bamidele 6 mins

    Answer: Italy
    Chelsea :2-1 Arsenal phone 08167817552

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    David Gbenga Oloruntoba 7 mins

    Answer: Lecce Italy
    Prediction: Chelsea 2 -0 Arsenal
    Name : David Gbenga Oloruntoba
    E-mail: [email protected]
    Phone: 07032025974

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Augustine Udoh 12 mins

    Answer: Italy

    Chelsea 2 vs 0 Arsenal

    Augustine Udoh

    [email protected]

    08092435959

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ogbuefi Malachy 43 mins

    Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ogbuefi Malachy 45 mins

    Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
    08100213436
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ademola Lateef 50 mins

    ITALY…
    Chelsea 1 vs arsenal 0
    08054542333

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ademola ottun 60 mins

    Italy
    Chelsea 1 vs arsenal 0
    08054542333

    Reply

