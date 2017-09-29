CHELSEA v MAN CITY: Predict & Win In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

It’s the big one! Defending champions against aspiring champions! It’s free-scoring Manchester City against resurgent Chelsea.

It is Sergio Aguero versus Alvaro Morata. Both strikers are on six Premier League goals and have a chance to come face to face for the first time to claim bragging rights. Venue is the Stamford Bridge and time is 5:30pm Nigerian time on Saturday.

Chelsea have won two and drawn once the last last four times this fixture has been played at the Stamford Bridge. How will it go this time? Will Chelsea pull another win or will the marauding Citizens shoot the Blues down?

As usual, you have the chance to pick up some easy cash by correctly predicting the outcome of our MATCH OF THE WEEK.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Only entries SUBMITTED on the website are valid.

This competition is open to completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Readers outside the country will be considered in the future.

Deadline for submission of entry is Saturday September 30, 2017 at 5.30pm Nigerian time.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

QUESTION FOR THE WEEK: What is the name of Chelsea’s captain?

Put you answer and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number in the comment section below.

Goodluck!!!!!

COMMENTS

  • Ogunmokun Adekunle 5 hours

    Chelsea Captain Is Gary Cahil
    Chelsea 2-2 Manchester City
    08166396768

    Reply
  • BABATUNDE SEGUN 4 hours

    Chelsea 2-1 Man city

    Reply
  • Adalumo segun s 4 hours

    Chelsea Captain Is Gary Cahil
    Manchester 2 City vs CHELSEA 0
    08130614261

    Reply
  • Oladosu Ahmed Abiodun 4 hours

    Garry Cahil is the name of Chelsea Captain.
    Chelsea 1~1 Manchester City
    08109169841

    Reply
  • Jeremiah Samuel 4 hours

    Answer: Gary Cahill
    Prediction: Chelsea 3 : Man City 1
    Email: [email protected]

    Reply
  • solomon Segun 4 hours

    Chelsea Captain Is Gary Cahil
    Manchester 0 City vs CHELSEA 0

    Reply
  • Babalola gafar 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-2 man city
    08020903420

    Reply
  • Mujeeb babalola 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-1 man city
    08105495941

    Reply
  • Ikhiwu Moses 4 hours

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahil Manchester City 1 Chelsea 2
    07065800975

    Reply
  • Salami yusuf 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 1-2 man city
    08184796632

    Reply
  • Mustapha isiak 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-0 man city
    07084410666

    Reply
  • Ogunmade Olawale 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-2 Man City
    09031164354

    Reply
  • Ezeah Obinna 4 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2 vs Manchester city 0
    08180531265
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Doyinsola mistura 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 0-2 man city
    08130747413

    Reply
  • Jonathan Godson 4 hours

    Chelsea Captain Is Gary Cahil
    Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City
    07064696065
    Ezra hoods one gmail.com
    07064696065

    Reply
  • Adebisi badmus 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 1-0 man city
    09086372938

    Reply
  • Nwokpo Okechukwu 4 hours

    Answer: Gary Cahill
    Prediction: Chelsea 0 :Man city 0
    Phone : 07039739756
    Email: [email protected]

    Reply
  • Oyedele damilare 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 0-1 man city
    08182733954

    Reply
  • Salami dele 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 1-1 man city
    09082969580

    Reply
  • Oladipupo kehinde 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 0-0 man city
    07034440391

    Reply
  • Obayomi hammed 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 3-0 man city
    08119884972

    Reply
  • Jonathan Godson 4 hours

    Chelsea Captain Is Gary Cahil
    Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City
    09038008526
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Omoyemi fatimoh 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 0-3 man city
    08981292027

    Reply
  • Sholanke lukmon 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 3-1 man city
    07039003751

    Reply
  • Erigo Ifeanyichukwu 4 hours

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahil.
    Chelsea 3-1 Manchester City.
    07065488312

    Reply
  • Asykobi 4 hours

    GARY CAHILL Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City 07069521223

    Reply
  • Mustapha olawunmi 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 1-3 man city
    07036437684

    Reply
  • Bashir saheed 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 3-2 man city
    07087394594

    Reply
  • Molake Oluwatobi 4 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1
    08103015644

    Reply
  • Oluwatoyin babalola 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-3 man city
    09070729664

    Reply
  • Micheal ajayi 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 3-3 man city
    08081107653

    Reply
  • Abdulhakeem Alani Abdul 4 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 Man city

    07063161802

    Reply
  • Oluwatoyin babalola 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-3 man city
    09070729664

    Reply
  • Ateh emmanuel 4 hours

    captain is cesar Azipclueta
    chelsea 2:1 manchester city

    Reply
  • Olasunkanmi gafar 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 4-0 man city
    08153672297

    Reply
  • Charles 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1

    Reply
  • Abiola kolejo 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 4-1 man city
    08187515425

    Reply
  • Oladimeji 4 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2-2 man city

    Reply
  • Michael ajayi 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 4-2 man city
    09096786294

    Reply
  • Patunola Taiwo Joel 4 hours

    Gary Cahill

    Chelsea 2 – 1 Man City

    07030480844

    Reply
  • Dada ridwan 4 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 4-3 man city
    08124172989

    Reply
  • Akinola Kazeem 3 hours

    Akinola Kazeem
    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 1-1 Man City
    [email protected]
    08145871831

    Reply
  • Amusa bashir 3 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 0-4 man city
    08184791125

    Reply
  • ijezie max 3 hours

    chelsea’s captain is gary cahill
    che 2-0 mancity
    09084456918

    Reply
  • Waliu dada 3 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 1-4 man city
    09058010974

    Reply
  • Titilayo aishat 3 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-4 man city
    09081549842

    Reply
  • Obika Ebuka Chijioke 3 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 man city
    08167603770

    Reply
  • Saviour Offiong Effiong 3 hours

    Answer: GARY CAHILL
    Prediction: Chelsea 2 – 1 Man City

    Reply
  • Peter Olutayo Adewunmiju 3 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 Man city

    08098555429

    Reply
  • Isiak mustapha 3 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 3-4 man city
    09072622374

    Reply
  • Obinka Arinze Clément 3 hours

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill
    Score line. Chelsea 1 : 1 Manchester city.
    08147222748

    Reply
  • Olawale mujeeb 3 hours

    Gary cahill
    Chelsea 4-4 man city
    08172125683

    Reply
  • Adeosun Stephen 3 hours

    Chelsea1-2Mancity
    09021765618

    Reply
  • toyinpaul 3 hours

    Cahill
    Chelsea 2, Man city 1
    07065288261

    Reply
  • Kingsley 3 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 Mancity
    Onwo Kingsley
    [email protected]
    08144155150

    Reply
  • Chijioke Michael 3 hours

    Chealse 2 Man city 1

    Reply
  • Stanley Peter 3 hours

    Chelsea Captain, Garry Cahill.
    Chelsea 1 vs Man city 1.
    08034115762.

    Reply
  • Ajao Adewale 3 hours

    Chelsea 2 – 0 Man City

    Reply
  • George Midyson 3 hours

    Name of Chelsea’s captain is Gary Cahill.

    Chelsea vs Manchester city
    Prediction 2-2 FT

    08066991976

    Reply
  • Abuchi 3 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 1-1 Mancity
    Maduabuchi Kingsley
    [email protected]
    08182952259

    Reply
  • Hammed Olabisi 3 hours

    Garry cahil chealsea 2 man city 1 [email protected] 08035600386

    Reply
  • Charles Shilaka 3 hours

    Garry Cahill
    Chelsea 2 – Manchester city 3
    08032871642

    Reply
  • Sampson Benjamin Adedeji 3 hours

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill

    prediction: Chelsea 2-1 man city

    name: Sampson Benjamin Adedeji

    mail: [email protected]

    no:: 08067914617

    Reply
  • Adebisi Adeola 3 hours

    ans : Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 2 : 1 Manchester city
    [email protected]
    Adebisi Adeola

    Reply
  • Ademola ottun 3 hours

    Garry Cahill
    Chelsea 0 vs Manchester united 0
    07030822205

    Reply
  • Elisha 3 hours

    Elisha
    Man City 1 – 3 Chelsea
    [email protected]
    08035281032

    Captain: Gary Cahill

    Reply
  • Yemisi abiodun 3 hours

    Garry Cahill

    Chelsea 2 vs Manchester united 0

    08160692891

    Reply
  • Awoniyi Motunrayo 3 hours

    The name of the Captain is Gary Cahil. Chelsea 1 vs ManCity 1. Phone number is 08136549935. Gmail [email protected]

    Reply
  • Ademola Lateef 3 hours

    Garry Cahill
    Chelsea 1 vs Manchester united 0
    08054542333

    Reply
  • Abraham Joseph 3 hours

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 3: 1 Man city

    Reply
    • Abraham Joseph 2 hours

      Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill
      Chelsea 3:1 Man city
      07011473804

      Reply
  • Mgbalam Denis Akinle 2 hours

    Name:Mgbalam Denis Akinle
    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 3v Man City 0
    08087794575. [email protected]

    Reply
  • Yemisi ogunsugba 2 hours

    Garry Cahill
    Chelsea 4 vs Manchester united 0
    07069205980

    Reply
  • Mgbalam Denis Akinle 2 hours

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 3v Man City 1
    08087794575.

    Reply
  • bob peter okpako 2 hours

    Gary cahil, chelsea 2-2 Manchester City. 2, duduyemi st, ejigbo. 08039155288

    Reply
  • okii saviour uke 2 hours

    Gary Cahil
    chelsea 2-manchester city 3
    okii saviour uke
    09029697054
    [email protected], [email protected]

    Reply
  • Taiwo Adekunle 2 hours

    Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 0-0 Man-City
    Taiwo Adekunle
    [email protected]
    081694362063

    Reply
  • Dipxon Joshua 2 hours

    Garry Cahil is the name of Chelsea Captain.
    Chelsea 1~1 Manchester City

    Reply
  • Dipxon Joshua 2 hours

    Garry Cahill is the captain of Chelsea Fc
    Manchester City 1 – Chelsea 1
    08068703059

    Reply
  • Odukoya opeyemi 2 hours

    Gary cahill
    chelsea 3 man city 1
    09025143800

    Reply
  • Abdulrahman Ahmed 2 hours

    Gary Cahill

    Manchester city 0 vs 1 Chelsea

    Reply
  • Cleto Etim 2 hours

    Gary Cahil
    Chelsea 3-1 Man city
    Cleto Etim
    08126365407.

    Reply
  • akinco 2 hours

    Chelsea 1-man-city 1 08064057740 and my email is @[email protected]

    Reply
  • ekereobong 2 hours

    Gary Cahill, Chelsea 1 vs man city 2. Ekereobong 07030163841 mail [email protected]

    Reply
  • Marvins 2 hours

    Chelsea Captain Is Gary Cahil
    Chelsea 2-Man city 0
    Marvins Daniel
    08060110090

    Reply
  • emmanuel 2 hours

    The name of Chelsea captain is Cary Cahill.
    Chelsea 2-1 Manchester city
    Emmanuel Ubong Udofot
    [email protected]
    08079270227

    Reply
  • Jude 2 hours

    Chelsea captain: Gary cahill
    Chelsea 2-1 man city
    name : Jude chidiebere Onah
    contact 08036928622
    email [email protected]

    Reply
  • Gaius Herbert Elisha 2 hours

    Gary Cahill

    Chelsea 0 – 3 Manchester City

    Gaius Herbert Elisha

    0706 743 7983

    Reply
  • Oke Kayode Samson 2 hours

    Current Chelsea Captain is Garry Cahill.
    Chelsea 1 Vs 2 Manchester City
    Phone no: 08168243718

    Reply
  • Onyeka Caleb 1 hour

    Manchester city 1 Chelsea 2
    Onyeka Caleb
    [email protected]
    08060085267

    Reply
  • Odums Emmanuel 1 hour

    Gary Cahil
    Chelsea fc 2-1 Manchester City

    Reply
  • Ingotimbo Godwin Princewill 1 hour

    Chelsea 2-1 Man City 07036198768

    Reply
  • Victor Olorunsola 1 hour

    Answer: Gary Cahill

    Prediction: Chelsea 3:2 Man City

    Victor Olorunsola
    [email protected]
    08066833314

    Reply
  • Iduoriyekemwen Evans 54 mins

    Man city 2 Chelsea 1.08059019372,

    Reply
  • fayeun oyindamola 53 mins

    Chelsea 0 : man city 0
    08137970994

    Reply
  • EMMANUEL OLUSOLA HOPE-AYENI 48 mins

    GARY CAHILL IS CHELSEA FC CAPTAIN. CHELSEA WILL DEFEAT MANCHESTER CITY FC BY 3 GOALS TO 1 GOAL.

    Reply
  • John Essien 46 mins

    Chelsea 2- man u 1
    08067824530

    Reply
  • EMMANUEL OLUSOLA HOPE-AYENI 46 mins

    MY GSM LINE IS 0803-839-0302.

    Reply
  • jeremiah 44 mins

    Chelsea captain Gary chaill
    Chelsea 3 man city 1

    Reply
  • Egbu Chijioke 44 mins

    Chelsea’s captain is Gary Cahill

    Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Man City

    Name: Egbu Chijioke
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone: 08100790156

    Reply
  • jeremiah 43 mins

    Gary chaill
    Chelsea 3 man city 1
    [email protected]
    08160125017

    Reply
  • okorie chidiebere 32 mins

    chelsea 3 manchester city 2

    Reply
  • Ogunbusuyi Bamikole 29 mins

    The name of Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill, The prediction is Chelsea 2-2 Manchester city

    Reply
  • Duru Ifunanya 27 mins

    Chelsea’s captain is Gary Cahill
    Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Man City
    Name: Duru Ifunanya
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone: 08060237457

    Reply
  • ahmed abdulkadir 25 mins

    Gary cahill©
    Chelsea 1-1 man city

    08068285186

    Reply
  • Aibinuomo Olumuyiwa 25 mins

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill

    prediction: Chelsea 4-3 man city

    name :Aibinuomo Olumuyiwa

    mail: [email protected]

    no:: 08060597869

    Reply
  • Maoranking 22 mins

    Chelsea’s Captain Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City
    Maoranking
    08167575747
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • IGHABOR FIDELIX 19 mins

    Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill

    prediction: Chelsea 2-0 man city

    name :Ighabor Fidelis

    mail: [email protected]

    no:: 09090555897

    Reply
  • Abdool Ahmed 13 mins

    Chelsea captain GARY CAHILL
    CHEL 0-0 MAN C

    [email protected]
    08113157331

    Reply
  • obara joshua 13 mins

    Gary Cahill. Prediction: chelsea 1 v Man city 2. Name. obara joshua. mail. [email protected]. No 08060638083.

    Reply
  • Godswill Elisha 8 mins

    Chelsea Captain is Gary Cahil
    Prediction:
    Chelsea 0 – 2 Manchester City
    07062489195

    Reply
  • RAPHAEL IZIGA 1 min

    Chelsea Captain Is Gary Cahil
    Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City
    08072962827
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Ejoke Orovwuje 1 min

    Chelsea Captain – Gary Cahill
    Chelsea fc 2 – Manchester city 2
    [email protected]
    08187345635

    Reply
  • Lamidi Babatunde Muslim 3 mins

    Chelsea captain is Garry Cahil
    Chelsea 2 0 Man City
    08023874723

    Reply
  • Shehu Abdulrasaq 7 mins

    The name of Chelsea captain is Gary Cahill, Chelsea 2 Mancity 1 08062788981

    Reply
  • Akoh Friday A. 32 mins

    Chelsea’s captain os Garry Cahil. 2 Manchester City 1. 08058307580

    Reply
  • Adamu Usman 36 mins

    Chelsea Captain is Gary Cahill. My prediction is Chelsea 2 Manchester City 2.Adamu Usman: [email protected] 07039432325.

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Thompson 44 mins

    Gary chill. Chelsea 4 man city 0.

    Reply
  • Kamal Mohamed 44 mins

    Garry Cahill. Chelsea 0 man city 0. 08133243441.

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Thompson 47 mins

    Gary chill. Chelsea 4 man city 0. 08038547409

    Reply
  • Esan oluwatosin 55 mins

    Chelsea’s current captain is Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 1 Manchester city 1
    Esan oluwatosin
    [email protected]

    08066385295

    Reply
  • Abiroh Sebastine 60 mins

    Chelsea’s current is Gary Cahill
    Chelsea 3 vs Mancity 1
    Abiroh Sebastine
    [email protected]
    08165249647

    Reply

