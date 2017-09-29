CHELSEA v MAN CITY: Predict & Win In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

It’s the big one! Defending champions against aspiring champions! It’s free-scoring Manchester City against resurgent Chelsea.

It is Sergio Aguero versus Alvaro Morata. Both strikers are on six Premier League goals and have a chance to come face to face for the first time to claim bragging rights. Venue is the Stamford Bridge and time is 5:30pm Nigerian time on Saturday.

Chelsea have won two and drawn once the last last four times this fixture has been played at the Stamford Bridge. How will it go this time? Will Chelsea pull another win or will the marauding Citizens shoot the Blues down?

As usual, you have the chance to pick up some easy cash by correctly predicting the outcome of our MATCH OF THE WEEK.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Only entries SUBMITTED on the website are valid.

This competition is open to completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Readers outside the country will be considered in the future.

Deadline for submission of entry is Saturday September 30, 2017 at 5.30pm Nigerian time.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

QUESTION FOR THE WEEK: What is the name of Chelsea’s captain?

Put you answer and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number in the comment section below.

Goodluck!!!!!

