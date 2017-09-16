CHELSEA VS ARSENAL: Kanu Hat-Trick And 4 Other Memorable London Derbies

Arsenal have won three of their last four matches against Chelsea since the arrival of Antonio Conte last season and with the first London derby of this new season to be played this Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com JOHNNY EDWARD presents five memorable matches between the two big London clubs…

1. Van Persie’s Hat trick at Stamford Bridge in 2011 (Chelsea 3 – 5 Arsenal)

Robin van Persie’s hat-trick in Arsenal 5-3 win against Chelsea will go down as one of the best performances the Gunners displayed against the Blues. Prior to that remarkable eight-goal thriller in 2011, Arsenal’s only victory in ages at Stamford Bridge was under Luiz Felipe Scolari during the 2008/2009 season. That 2-1 win over Chelsea was the Gunners’ first win in five visits.

2. Wayne Bridge Ending Chelsea’s 17-Game Winless Streak in 2004 (Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal)

The 2003/2004 season saw both teams (Chelsea and Arsenal) face off five times in different competitions. Twice each in the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League, and once in the FA Cup. Arsenal’s dominance over Chelsea knew no bounds as they had won 11 of their last 17 meetings from Sunday January 31, 1999 to Tuesday April 6, 2004.

But a sublime strike from Wayne Bridge in the UEFA Champions League second leg at Stamford Bridge sealed Chelsea’s first win in 17 games. Frank Lampard’s 51st minute strike had cancelled out Jose Reyes opener in the 45th minute. Chelsea were undefeated in their next eight games against Arsenal home and away.

3. The Return of Mourinho in 2013 (Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal)

In 15 meetings in charge of Chelsea, Mourinho’s only defeat to a Wenger side was in the 2015 FA Community Shield.

While he was in charge of Chelsea in his two stints, Mourinho never lost an EPL game and one victory which will go down in history for Chelsea is their 6-0 thumping of the Gunners at Stamford Bridge in Arsene Wenger’s 100th game in charge of the club in 2013. Goals from Samuel Eto’o, Andre Schurrle and Eden Hazard gave the Blues an impressive start in the first half coupled with the wrongful sending off of Kieran Gibbs. The rout was completed in the second half goal from Mohamed Salah and a brace from Oscar.

4. Nwankwo Kanu’s comeback Hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in 1999 (Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal)

Prior to this encounter at Stamford Bridge, Nwankwo Kanu saw his goal drought stretch to 15 games but he ended it in style by scoring a hat-trick in the last 15 minutes of the game at Stamford Bridge after Tore-Andre Flo and Dan Petrescu had handed Chelsea a 2-0 lead in the first half. The 1999-2000 season saw Kanu score 17 goals in 50 matches for the Gunners and also he is one of the five players (Patrik Berger, Steven Naismith, Dion Dublin, Robin Van Persie) to have bagged hat-tricks against Chelsea.

5. Michael Essien Wonder strike in 2006 (Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal)

Micahel Essien scored probably one of the most important goals for Chelsea, a 35-yard strike that had swerved past players into the net to hand Chelsea a hard earned draw against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in 2006. Essien that year also helped Chelsea set a new League record of 64 home games without defeat.