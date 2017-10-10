By Izuchukwu Okosi: Nigeria and Wydad Athletic Club FC of Morocco striker, Chisom Chikatara, believes that Super Eagles coaches are competent and can make the team stronger ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Gernot Rhor and his crew led the Super Eagles to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup on Saturday with the 1-0 win over Zambia which will be the Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the World Cup.

“The national team coaches are experienced men who have also played this game, so the confidence is there that they can make the team even better,” Chikatara who was Nigeria’s shining star at the 2016 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda with four goals in the group stages told Completesportsnigeria.com on Tuesday.

“The good thing is that this qualification will be in every player’s head while playing at their clubs, so there should be better perdormances which will only be good for the coaches.

“It’s a great team, but invitations and team tactics though depends on the coaches,” the former Abia Warriors player stated.

Nigeria will know their 2018 World Cup group opponents when the draw is held on December 1, 2017.

