Chikatara Happy To Join Amuneke, Zaki, Opara As Nigerian CAFCL Winners With Foreign Clubs

By Adeboye Amosu‎:

Wydad Casablanca forward, Chisom Chikatara, is ecstatic to have joined the exclusive lists of Nigerian players to have won the CAF Champions League with foreign clubs, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The Moroccan club won their second CAF Champions League title on Saturday courtesy of 2-1 aggregate win against Al Ahly, of Egypt their first in 25 years.

The likes of Emmanuel Amuneke, John Zaki and Willy Okpara have tasted the success in the competition in the past with their respective teams, and the former Abia Warriors star is happy with his club’s success in the competition.

“To win the CAF Champions League with this club (Wydad) is a fantastic achievement for me. To be on the same list with a great footballer like Emmanuel Amuneke is a great honour and one that will remain with me forever,” Chikatara disclosed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It was our first title since 1992, which makes It more special for us and the fans.”

Chikatara has struggled for regular playing time since his move to Wydad from Abia Warriors last year due to injury, and was not dressed for the final.

The player is however hopeful that his injury troubles are over and is looking forward to securing his place in the team.

” I have been in and out of the team due to injury, but things are better now and I hope to play more games ,” he added.

Chikatara broke into limelight following his exploits with the Nigeria home- based team at the Africa Nations Championship in Rwanda in 2016 where he scored four goals despite the team bowing out in the group stage.

