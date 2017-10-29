By James Agberebi: Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo failed to score in Changchun Yatai’s 3-1 home win against Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

A brace from Long Tan (45th, 75th minute) and a strike from Xiaodong Fan (eighth minute) sealed the win for Changchun.

The visitors’ goal was scored by Alan Kardec in the 12th minute.

The game was Ighalo’s 27th league appearance with 15 goals.

He was on target in a 3-1 home win last Sunday and has scored three goals in his last three league games.

The win lifted Changchun to eighth on 41 points in the league table.

In another Chinese Super League game, Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi was in action for Tianjin Teda who lost 3-2 away to Guangzhou R and F.

Renatinho and Apostolos Giannou (brace) were the scorers for Guangzhou, while Frank Acheampong and Nemanja Gudelj scored for Tianjin Teda.

The game was Mikel’s 12th appearance with just one goal in the league.

Tianjin currently occupies the 14th position and have 28 points.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.