China: Ighalo Scores Again, Mikel Cautioned As Changchun Thrash Tianjin

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored and provided an assist as Changchun Yatai thrashed Mikel Obi’s Tianjin Teda 5-1 in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Ighalo scored Changchun Yatai’s fifth goal in the 69th minute to round off the score.

Before scoring his side’s fifth goal, Ighalo provided the assist for teammate Marinho in the 38th minute for Changchun Yatai’s second goal.

Other scorers for Changchun Yatai are Anzur Ismailov (25th minute), Rui Yu (43rd minute) and Xiaodong Fan (48th minute).

Tianjin Teda’s only goal was scored by Yuanyi Li in the 92nd minute.

The goal was Ighalo’s 11th after 23 league appearances for Changchun Yatai this season, While Mikel, who was yellow carded on 62nd minute in the game, made his seventh appearance.

With the win, Changchun Yatai moved up to 10th on 31 points in the 16-team Chinese Super League table.

Tianjin Teda remain in the relegation zone in the 15th position on 16 points.