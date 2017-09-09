China: Mikel In Action But Can’t Save Tianjin From Defeat

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi returned to club duties but ended on the losing side as Tianjin Teda lost 3-1 away to Shanghai SIPG FC in the Chinese Super League on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Mikel was on duty for the Eagles who faced Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers in Uyo and Yaoundé few days back.

Lei Wu gave Shanghai the lead in the 11th minute before Hai Yu made it 2-0 in the 15th minute.

Ximing Pan pulled a goal back for Tianjin Teda in the 67th minute to bring scores to 2-1.

But in the 80th minute Elkeson made sure of the points for Shanghai by making it 3-1.

The defeat saw Tianjin Teda drop to 15th on 16 points in the 16-team league.

Mikel has now played six league games with one goal for Tianjin Teda this season.