China: Mikel Shines, Bags Assist As Tianjin Teda Win

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi provided an assist as Tianjin Teda gave their relegation fight a huge boost with a 4-1 home win against Guizhou Hengfeng in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday.

Mikel, who made his ninth league appearance of the season in the game, assisted Liyu Yang who scored Tianjin Teda’s third goal in the 88th minute.

Other scorers for Tianjin Teda were Mbaye Diagne (61st minute) and Ghanaian midfielder Frank Acheampong in the 80th minute.

Tianjin’s fourth goal came via an own goal by Guizhou Hengfeng’s Jie Wang in the 92nd minute.

Former Everton striker Nikica Jelavic scored Guizhou Hengfeng’s goal in the 85th minute.

The win means Tianjin now occupy 14th on 22 points in the 16-team league with just four games left.

Mikel is in the Super Eagles squad to face Zambia in a key World Cup qualifier in Uyo on 7 October.

