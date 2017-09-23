By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi was in action for Tianjin Teda who ended their winless run with an impressive 4-1 home win against Tianjin Quanjin in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Before the game against Tianjin Quanjin, Tianjin Teda had gone 13 games without victory (10 losses, three draws).

A brace from Ghana’s Frank Acheampong and a goal each from Yuanyi Li and Mbaye Diagne sealed the comfortable win for Tianjin Teda.

Tianjin Quanjin’s only goal was scored by former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Alexandre Pato late in the game.

Acheampong opened scoring for Teda in the 25th minute and doubled his team’s lead just a minute later.

In the 76th minute, Li got on the score sheet to make it 3-0 to Tianjin Teda.

With five minutes remaining, Pato scored to bring the score to 3-1.

And in the 94th minute Diagne snuffed any hope of an unlikely comeback as he rounded off the scoring for Tianjin Teda.

The win took Tianjin Teda out of the bottom of the table to 14th on 19 points in the 16-team league, while Tianjin Quanjin remained fourth on 44 points.

The game, in which Mikel played 90 minutes, was his seventh with just one goal so far this season

