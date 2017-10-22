By James Agberebi: Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo was on target for Changchun Yatai in their 3-1 home win against Jiangsu Suning FC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Ighalo also scored twice last weekend in Changchun’s 3-2 away win against Guizhou Zhicheng.

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon skipper Benjamin Moukandjo gave Jiangsu the lead in the first minute.

In the 29th minute, Ighalo drew Changchun level before Rui Yu put the home side 2-1 on 50 minutes.

And in the 82nd minute, Zhenyu Du sealed the win for by making it 3-1.

Ighalo has now scored 15 goals in 25 league appearances for Changchun Yatai.

Changchun Yatai are now in eighth position on 38 points in the 16-team league.

