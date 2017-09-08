China: Super Eagles Hero Ighalo Can’t Save Changchun From Defeat

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo fired blanks for Changchun Yatai in their 3-1 away defeat to Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Ighalo featured for 90 minutes in the defeat to Guangzhou a week after he was on target for the Super Eagles in their 4-0 first leg thrashing of Cameroon in Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo last Friday.

A brace from Ricardo Goulart in the 26th and 59th minutes (penalty) saw Guangzhou go 2-0 up.

Changchun Yatai pulled a goal back through Anzur Ismailov in the 61th minute.

But Alan scored what proved to be the winner for Guangzhou in the 65th minute to end the game 3-1.

With the defeat, Changchun Yatai dropped to 10th on 28 points in the 16-team league.

The game was Ighalo’s 22nd league appearance with 11 goals.

His last league goal for Changchun was on August 13, in a 1-1 home draw against Yanbian Funde.