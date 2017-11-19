Chinese Cup: Martins Fires Shenhua To First Leg Win Over Oscar’s SIPG

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins scored the only goal as Shanghai Shenhua defeated visiting Shanghai SIPG FC 1-0 in the first leg of the Chinese FA Cup final on Sunday.

The first leg final was played at the Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai.

Martins scored in the 38th minute to give Shanghai Shenhua the slim first leg advantage.

The second leg comes up on Sunday, November 26 inside the Shanghai Stadium also in Shanghai.

In action for Shanghai SIPG were former Chelsea midfielder Oscar and his Brazilian compatriot Hulk.

Shanghai Shenhua will be crowned Chinese FA Cup winners for the fourth time in their history if they overcome Shanghai SIPG FC in the reverse fixture.

The last time Shanghai Shenhua won the Chinese FA Cup was in 1998 after previous triumphs in 1956 and 1991.

