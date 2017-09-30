Chipolopolo Coach Nyirenda: Nigeria’s Antics Can’t Stop Zambia

Chipolopolo of Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has stated that his team will overcome every trick that might be used by Nigeria in next weekend’s Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier in Uyo.

The Super Eagles top African qualifying Group B on 10 points, while Zambia are second on seven points.

A win for the Eagles will seal qualification for next year’s FIFA Cup in Russia.

But Nyirenda stated that his players will draw inspiration from their impressive 1-0 away win against Algeria in Constantine.

“We have already started working on our players’ mentality,” Nyirenda told zamfoot.

“They (Nigeria) will throw everything at us, They will use all the tricks in the book so that they have it easy but looking at our players, they have come of age.

“In Algeria, the environment on the pitch was hostile despite the good hospitality, but they (Chipolopolo) held their own.”

Nyirenda posited that Zambia will do everything possible to qualify.

He said: “Chances are still there. We will just get on that pitch for one thing – qualifying to Russia 2018.”

Nyirenda explained why Zambia chose Ghana ahead of the big clash against the Super Eagles.

He added:”The plan was to camp the team in Europe but now we will camp in Ghana which is closer to Nigeria. What’s important is how we work on the pitch and not the environment.”

