Chipolopolo Star Patson Daka To Join Team In Abuja

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

Zambia star striker Patson Dhaka is due to meet up with his national teammates in Uyo, Nigeria after missing the Ghana training camp where the Zambians have been perfecting strategies for next Saturday’s crucial World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria.

The Red Bull Salzburg of Austria player was named in coach Wedson Nyirenda’s initial 21-man squad but he was unable to arrive Accra due to what was explained as flight hitches.

Dhaka scored the lone goal when Zambia defeated Algeria in the second of their double header which has now outthe Southern African country in a good position to contest for the sole ticket from Group B.

Zambia’s preparations has been blighted by injuries and late arrivals with Austria-based midfielder Enock Mwepu arriving Accra on Tuesday afternoon.

Captain and first choice goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene had arrived late on Monday night from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mwepu’s arrival brings to 20 the number of players in camp.

