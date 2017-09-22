Chipolopolo Striker Ngonga Cautioned By Zambia Police Over Scuffle With Football Fan

Zambia striker Alex Ngonga has been issued a warning by the Zambia Police authority for allegedly assaulting a Konkola Blades FC supporter last Saturday.

Ngonga plays for Power Dynamos in the Zambia topflight division and has been named in the provisional 20-man list of domestic league players for the crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against The Super Eagles of Nigeria on October 7 in Uyo by coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Ngonga’s club teammate Luka Lungu was also warned by the Police according to a report by zambianfootball.co.zm.

According to the report, Ngonga suffered minor bruises on his body from a fracas that ensued after Power Dynamos’ 1-0 defeat away to Konkola Blades last Saturday.

“After a thorough investigation, the police are of the view that the incident could have been avoided if the host team had provided enough security at the stadium to safe guard both players and fans” part of the statement released by Zambia Police on Friday reads.

“Host teams should ensure players and the technical teams including officials are protected from on rushing fans that invade the pitches during or after the game by providing enough security personnel.

“Players and fans alike should as well exercise restraint when provoked as we know emotions tend to get out of hand.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.