Chippa United: Akpeyi Injury Not Serious

By Adeboye Amosu: Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has been cleared to return to action by the club’s doctors following the neck injury he sustained in last Saturday’s ABSA Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Nigeria international was stretchered off in the 68th minute of the encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium following the injury and was replaced by Brighton Mhlong after receiving treatment for about five minutes.

The club has however come out to calm frayed nerves about the goalkeeper’s health status by stating that he is in good shape.

“X-rays revealed that goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, did not suffer a fracture during the match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 25 November. He will rest for a few days, and be mornitored throughout the week,” reads a statement on the club’s Twitter handle.

Akpeyi has endured a campaign blighted by injury this season and has made nine appearances for Chippa United in the league.

The 31-year old has however kept five clean sheets in the nine games he has featured for the club this season.

He will hope to return to action for Chippa United in their next league clash against

Kaizer Chiefs next week Wednesday.

Towering defender James Okwuosa is the other Nigerian at the club.

