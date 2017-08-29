Chris Nwosu: Super Eagles Must Be Psychologically Superior To Beat Cameroon

By James Agberebi :

Former Nigeria youth international, Christopher Nwosu, says the Super Eagles must overcome the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon psychologically in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Completesportsnigeria.com‎reports.

The Eagles will host Cameroon in Uyo on Friday, September 1st before travelling to Yaounde for the return leg on Monday, September 4th .

Cameroon have edged the Eagles in three Africa Cup of Nations finals (1984, 1988, 2000). They also qualified ahead of the Eagles for the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.

Nwosu who was a member of the 1989 Flying Eagles silver medal winning squad, stated that the Eagles must be determined in order to break the mental barrier against Cameroon.

Completesportsnigeria.com in a chat from his base in Belgium. “They stayed strong psychological against Nigeria because they always believe they can win against Nigeria,” the one-cap Super Eagles midfielder toldin a chat from his base in Belgium.

“Nigeria used to have that over so many countries in the past but lost it along the line.

“When our boys are determined to fight, they win games ahead. But if they are not determined against Cameroon, then it could be heartbreak for Nigeria.”

Nwosu however expressed confidence that the Eagles has what it takes to defeat Cameroon both in Uyo and in Yaounde.

He said: “Everything is possible. They want to win and the Eagles want to win as well. I believe we are ready and determined to overcome Cameroon both home and away.”