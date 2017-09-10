Chukwu: Zambia Pressure Good For Super Eagles

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Christian Chukwu acknowledges that Zambia will be a threat to Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup but reckons that Gernot Rohr’s team need that added pressure, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Zambia defeated Algeria 1-0 away to reach seven points, three adrift of the Eagles who need an outright win to guarantee a place at the World Cup.

“Zambia are a threat to Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia but I have confidence in the coach. He’s capable,” Chukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com from his Enugu base.

“I believe the Eagles will overcome the Zambians, all they need do is take them seriously and have full concentration.

“I hope this World Cup ticket will be achieved on October 7 and not November.”

Chukwu would not single out a particular Super Eagles player for praise, insisting that the win at home in Uyo and draw away in Yaounde are collective triumphs for the team.

“No, I will not say this player or that player impressed most or performed least,” the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner added.

“A team wins together and loses together. There must have been contributions from every player or official either on the field or in the dressing room.”