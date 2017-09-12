CIV Edge Togo On Penalties To Reach WAFU Cup Group Stage

Cote d’ Ivoire have progressed into the group stage of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup after edging Togo 4-3 on penalties. The game was decided on penalties after both teams failed to break the deadlock after 90 minutes of football. And in the shootout, Togo missed their decisive kick (their second in the penalty kicks) which handed Cote d’Ivoire victory.

Cote d’Ivoire have now joined Senegal and Niger Republic in Group B of the WAFU Nations Cup.The last team of the group will be decided when Benin Republic and Cape Verde will face off today (Tuesday).Meanwhile, Group has been concluded with hosts Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea and Mali slugging it out.

