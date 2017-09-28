Coach Danjuma Promises Victory As Falconets Leave For Tanzania

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s football team, the Falconets, have left for Sunday’s 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying first round, second leg match against their Tanzanian counterparts in Dar es Salaam, the Nigeria Football Federation have announced.

A contingent of 18 players and eight technical and backroom staff, led by NFF Executive Committee member, Babagana Kalli, departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight. They are scheduled to connect Dar es Salaam from Addis Ababa in the early hours of Friday.

The Nigerian ladies won the first leg 3-0 in Benin almost two weeks ago.

Coach Chris Danjuma told thenff.com before departure from Abuja: “We won the first leg 3-0 but that does not mean we will rest on our oars. We should have won more comfortably but threw away a number of chances.

“The truth is we have to be more clinical in front of goal. After the first leg, we have worked on some areas that we realized needed serious attention, and I have confidence that we will get a handsome result in Dar es Salaam.”

