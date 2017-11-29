Cole: Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ Would Beat Pep’s Man City Team

Former Arsenal defender Ashley Cole has claimed Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ would beat the current Manchester City side under Pep Guardiola if both sides were to meet.

After 14 games so far in the Premier League, City are yet to taste defeat, winning 13 and drawing one.

Cole was an integral part of the Arsenal side that finished the campaign without defeat in the 2003/2004 league season and were crowned champions.

He has since fallen out with fans of the North London club following his controversial switch to Chelsea in 2006.

Speaking to ESPN, Cole said: “I think the ‘Invincibles’ would win. No bias.

“I’m not sure about the similarities. But so far they have the zero for losses, so you can compare on that front.

“They’ve clicked and connected. But it’s tough to go 38 games unbeaten. Can they do it? Who knows but it’s looking good for them so far.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.