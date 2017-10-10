Commendations Pour In For Complete Sports As Predict & Win Winners Recieve Cash Prizes

Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com have been commended for the high level of integrity and professionalism by winners of the Predict and Win Competition who recieved their cash prizes on Tuesday.

The winners, who are widely dispersed from Abeokuta to Cross River State and as far as Sokoto State to reflect the wide readership base of Complete Sports, all had nothing but praise for the company which promised a N50,000 largesse and promptly redeemed it less than 24 hours after the winners emerged.

Due to their geographical locations which are very far from our Lagos office, we sent their cash winnings to each of them by bank transfer but encouraged all of them to send their pictures for authenticity of the competition.

Ibukun Italoye Ebenezer, based in Sokoto, had this to say after ackowledging reciept of his cash: “I’m using this medium to thank completesportsnigeria.com’s Admin for giving me the N5000 cash prize which I won by correctly predicting the scoreline of the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chipolopolo of Zambia. Truly, you guys are number one sports website in Nigeria. Cheers”

And from Abuja, the Ferderal Capital territory, Iteshi Joshua said: “Alert recieved. Completesportsnigeria.com rocks.”

Ibadan-based Esan Oluseye John was ecstatic when he got his cash alert and wrote back to us: “Hello Sir, I just got the alert of 5k. I can’t believe it’s real!. Complete Sports stands for integrity. Thanks.”

Oyedele Damilare who was a winner for the Chelsea versus Manchester City match also got his cash prize on Tuesday and he was effusive in his praise of the company.

He said: “Alert of 5k recieved from Complete Sport for predicting correctly Chelsea v Man City. God bless your organisation. Thanks I do appreciate.”

These are the testimonies of some of our winners. We expect others to also come forward with their own testimonies as soon as they get notifications from their banks.

We had to sieve through thousands of entries received, before kick-off, and we had over 60 readers who got the 1-0 result spot-on and also rightly followed the conditions for participation.

The conditions for participating include answering the simple question preceding your prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is invalid.

Complete Sports offered N5000 each to ten readers who correctly predicted the scores of the match and, according to the rules of the competition, we had to draw a ballot to determine the 10 lucky winners who will share the pot of gold.

All our winners have been contacted and informed about how they will redeem their cash prizes through the phone numbers that they provided but remember, whether you win or not, Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask you to pay ANY money or to part with your valuables

ALL THE WINNERS

The 10 winners are:

1. Jackson Tamunobarabonye

2. Ilonze Emeka Frank

3. Nasiru Daniel

4. Olugbenga Adetola

5. Emmanuel Ode

6. Ibukun Italoye Ebenezer

7. Funmilola Adebiyi

8. Iteshi Joshua

9. Oyelami Nurudeen Leke

10. Esan Oluseye John

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.