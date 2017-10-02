YOUR number one sports media group, Complete Sports daily newspaper, Completesportsnigeria.com and Complete Sports Studios are collaborating again to give you a top notch coverage of the much anticipated Nigeria – Zambia clash in the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

We broke new ground with live press coverage of the Nigeria – Cameroon clashes with reporters on ground in Uyo and Yaounde reporting simultaneously before, during and after the two legged encounters. Now the Complete Sports group has launched another unique coverage of Nigeria – Zambia clash as the Super Eagles stay firm on the road to 2018 FIFA World Cup.

As you read this, Complete Sports’ Online Deputy Editor Nurudeen Obalola and Assistant Editor Kayode Ogundare, who masterfully delivered the Nigeria-Cameroon coverage, are already on the march again. Senior Staff Reporter, Johnny Edward and Assistant Photo Editor Ganiyu Yusuf join Obalola in Uyo, while Ogundare is at Chipolopolo’s training base in Accra on ‘007 Mission’!

The hot and exclusive reports so far from the Zambians’ training camp in Accra and from Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo are just a tip of the iceberg. Stay with the best for more as the Super Eagles and the Chipolopolo square off ahead of their decisive battle in Uyo on Saturday, October 7 .

Complete Sports Studios team is also in the mix of this special coverage with a tantalizing package that will make you stay focused, without a blink, on the Super Eagles’ road to Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

www.completesportsnigeria.com as Julius Ojeagbase and his team give you real treat with exciting videos – the sights and sounds of Nigeria’s march to Russia 2018. Stay tuned onas Julius Ojeagbase and his team give you real treat with exciting videos – the sights and sounds of Nigeria’s march to Russia 2018.

As all roads lead to Uyo, the venue of this Saturday’s big match, watch expectant Nigeria fans in Lagos, Ibafo, Benin City, Onitsha, Owerri, etc, talk about the Super Eagles’ onward march to Russia.

So, stay with Complete Sports daily newspaper and Completesportsnigeria.com 24/7, for all the fresh news and videos on the Nigeria versus Zambia clash.

