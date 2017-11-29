Complete Sports Off To Russia For World Cup Draw Special Coverage

Dear reader, your number one daily sports newspaper, Complete Sports and website, Completesportsnigeria.com, will report LIVE and DIRECT from Russia as the 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw goes down in spectacular fashion on Friday, December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

As you read this, Complete Sports’ Online Assistant Editor, Kayode Ogundare – of the Nigeria-Cameroon clashes and Nigeria-Zambia special coverage fame, is inside the belly of Turkish Airlines plane, flying him to Moscow for a special coverage of this long-anticipated Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw.

The long wait is almost over. We will soon know Nigeria’s real ‘enemies’ for the preliminary group phase hostilities at Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. No more news of the mock draw results. There’s no other choice, other than Complete Sports, for exclusive and live Nigerian reports as the REAL World Cup draw holds in Moscow.

For us at the Complete Sports Group, it is another promise kept for a complete satisfaction of our teeming readers worldwide.

We received commendations for an unrivalled and unparalleled coverage of the Super Eagles’ campaign in the 2018 FIFA World African qualifying Group B that also had Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia. You asked for more, and this World Cup Draw special coverage is for you, our loyal readers.

Stay tune on www.completesportsnigeria.com, see your vendor and book your copies of Complete Sports daily newspaper, and you are set to enjoy the ‘sumptuous menu’ Complete Sports will dish out hot and fresh, live from the World Cup Draw venue in Moscow.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.