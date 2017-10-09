Your favourite sports daily newspaper Complete Sports on Saturday 7th of October 2017, Rewarded her teeming readers with authentic Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys. It was a day to go down as when one of the iconic events of the year took place, Nigeria Super Eagles booked a first class ticket to the FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia next year. The winners were picked as thus; two winners emerged from the Selfie Challenge on Complete Sports Instagram Page @Completesportsnigeria, while six winners emerged from the quiz competition on Sports Planet.

Shades Lounge Victoria Island played host to Complete Sports Staff Tunde Koiki radio host of Sports Planet on 99.9 Beat FM, Solomon Ojeagbase Senior Manager IT/ Marketing Executive and winners of the Jerseys Arewa Adeshola, Victor Nnamani, Ruth Odunayo Hassan, Oshadare Olumayowa, Ope Rotifa, Oyepintemi Mikaiah, Lerato Lekina Okoro. The bar could pass for a sports bar with two big projector screens showing the match in a serene and cosy environment. Shades lounge also played host to Radio show sensation Segun Agbede-the Pundit Charles Anazodo, Joseph Faulkner of Sports Zone on Lagos Talks 93.1 FM.

The day was brought to a climax as expectant spectators looked in awe and excitement as Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi came on to score from the bench to give the Super Eagles the goal which guaranteed her qualification into the mundial next year. The winners were enthusiastic as there was a lot to eat and drink. They were also full of praise and admiration for Complete Sports and the work they are doing to up the ante of sports reporting in Nigeria.

The competition was sponsored by Super Eagles Kit partners NIKE, they had assured us of goodies for our readers if Nigeria qualifiers for the World Cup. Some of the features of the jersey are Dri-FIT technology which draws sweat away from the body to the exterior of the shirts and shorts, where it quickly evaporates. Another interesting feature of the jersey is the front and back panels of the shirt which increases airflow and facilitating enhanced movement. Some of the locations where fans can purchase the jersey include The Palms Lekki Mall, Ikeja City Mall. Ikeja Mall offers customization of Jerseys.

