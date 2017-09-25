Complete Sports Selfie Challenge

Stand a chance to win one of two Nigerian Super Eagles Jerseys up for grabs. To participate, follow the instructions below:

Rules:

• Take a picture of yourself doing a stunt/ pose with a football

• Upload it to your Instagram page

• Follow @completesportsnigeria on Instagram

• Tag @completesportsnigeria on your picture

• Invite your friends to like your Instagram picture

• The picture with the highest likes stands a chance to win an authentic Nigerian Jersey.

Terms & Condition:

• You must follow @completesportsnigeria to qualify for entry

• Nude pictures will be automatically disqualified

• Fake likes will be automatically disqualified

• Complete Sports will never ask you for your password or personal details

• Winners will be contacted by Complete Sports Staff

Now hurry!!! Get on Instagram and make your vote count.

More About Super Eagles NIKE Jersey;

• The home jersey comes in a beautiful shade of green with a contemporary white collar and Nike’s Dri-FIT technology.

• The away jersey, also stylish, comes in white with a green ventilation strip down the side.

• Nike’s Dri-FIT technology draws sweat away from the body to the exterior of the shirts and shorts, where it quickly evaporates.

• The shirt is crafted using mesh fabric that makes up the full front and back panels of the shirt, increasing airflow and facilitating enhanced movement.

• Nike is the only authorized distributor of these jerseys worldwide

• They are available from our Nike stores in Lagos: The Palms Lekki, Novare Lekki Mall, Ikeja City Mall, Surulere Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall. Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall, Ceddi Plaza. Port Harcourt: Port Harcourt Mall. Ghana: Marina Mall

• We also offer jersey customization services at our Ikeja City Mall & Lekki Palms Stores.

The jersey retails for N21,000. However, you can get yours at a discounted price of N18,900 (10% discount) if you purchase before the Super Eagles versus Zambia World Cup qualifier on 7 October, 2017.

