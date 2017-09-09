Completesportsnigeria.com Brings You LIVE NPFL Final Day Action

It’s Decision Day as the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League reaches a tantalising climax.

Who is going to win the final day battle and become first-time champions between Plateau United and MFM? Can MFM survive the El-Kanemi cauldron to snatch the title?

Will Plateau United see off outgoing champions Rangers in Jos?

Will ‘giants’ Shooting Stars go down again? Will Enyimba hold on to third spot?

