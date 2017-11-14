CONFIRMED: Akpeyi In Goal, Awaziem Starts As Super Eagles Play 3-5-2 Vs Argentina

By James Agberebi:
Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have both been named in the team’s starting line-up in Tuesday’s international friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia to confirm Completesportsnigeria.com’s EXCLUSIVE hours earlier.
This was confirmed on the the Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle.
Also, as Completesportsnigeria.com reported, the Super Eagles will be experimenting with a 3-5-2 formation. And the XI is EXACTLY like Completesportsnigeria.com reported it at least six hours before.
Also making a return to the team is Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem whose last game for the Super Eagles was in their 2-0 defeat to South Africa on matchday one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Uyo on June 10.
Other players who are in the starting line-up are Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and John Ogu.
The others are Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi.
On the becnh for the Eagles are Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Ahemd Musa, Olanrewaju Kayode, Oghenekaro Etebo, Uche Agbo, Tyrone Ebuehi, Henry Onyekuru Anthony Nwakaeme, Chidiebere Nwakali and Kenneth Omeruo.
Meanwhile, Amkar Perm defender, Bryan Idowu, who joined the team in Krasnodar on Sunday was not included in the squad for the Argentina game.
Super Eagles XI against Argentina:
Daniel Akpeyi
Shehu Abdullahi
Leon Balogun
William Troost-Ekong
Chidozie Awaziem
Ola Aina
John Mikel Obi
Wilfred Ndidi
John Ogu
Kelechi Iheanacho
Alex Iowbi
Is that 3-5-2 Or 5-3-2?? :/ :/
Chelsea formation
3 5 2
The system suits henry more than iheanacho,as henry is good on taking defenders and more pacy
The line up is a bag of mixed feelings for me.
While I’m impressed with Akpeyi Daniel starting in goal and the back line of Balogun, Troost Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, the attack duo of Iwobi and Iheanacho does not inspire confidence, unfortunately we don’t have quality players in the attack due to injuries to Moses Victor, Moses Simon, Ighalo.
Iwobi and Iheanacho both have not inspired confidence in recent games.
Hopefully the midfield trio of Ogu, Ndidi Wilfred and Mikel Obi should give Nigerians something to cheer about.
What time for d match
It is 2 : 1 now,Argentina scored 2 nil up and then Nigeria pulled one from Kelechi Iheanacho free kick.
Nigeria for the sake of integrity Akpeyi is not a national goal keeper. See the 1st goal Banenga scored him guys Nigerian keepers don’t conceed the kind of goal haha I’m shy. We cry dey and night still dey invite him na wa o any match he keeps he must concede stupid goals even though we win but we must not carry on with this experiment try Emmanuel Daniel, Uzoho even Alampasu or Ajiboye…. let’s just stop this madness of inviting the Chippa united man who is not recognized even in the PSL
Nigeria is leading 3-2 thank God Akpeyi is out
Nigeria is leading 4-2 82 Mins now
NIGERIA 4 ARGENTINA 2 86 MINS NOW..IWOBE SCORE 2 Brian Idowu 1 IHENACHO 1
One Lov boys
FINAL SCORE: NIG 4 ARG 2 GREAT DISPLY FROM OUR GUY SUPER EAGLES..CONGRATS GUYS JOB WELL DON
Beware!!! The DIPER EAGLES shave landed!!!!!!
Beware!!!!!! The Super Eagles have landed!!!!!!!