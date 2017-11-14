CONFIRMED: Akpeyi In Goal, Awaziem Starts As Super Eagles Play 3-5-2 Vs Argentina

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have both been named in the team’s starting line-up in Tuesday’s international friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia to confirm Completesportsnigeria.com’s EXCLUSIVE hours earlier.

This was confirmed on the the Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle.

Also, as Completesportsnigeria.com reported, the Super Eagles will be experimenting with a 3-5-2 formation. And the XI is EXACTLY like Completesportsnigeria.com reported it at least six hours before.

Also making a return to the team is Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem whose last game for the Super Eagles was in their 2-0 defeat to South Africa on matchday one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Uyo on June 10.

Other players who are in the starting line-up are Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and John Ogu.

The others are Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi.

On the becnh for the Eagles are Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Ahemd Musa, Olanrewaju Kayode, Oghenekaro Etebo, Uche Agbo, Tyrone Ebuehi, Henry Onyekuru Anthony Nwakaeme, Chidiebere Nwakali and Kenneth Omeruo.

Meanwhile, Amkar Perm defender, Bryan Idowu, who joined the team in Krasnodar on Sunday was not included in the squad for the Argentina game.

Super Eagles XI against Argentina:

Daniel Akpeyi

Shehu Abdullahi

Leon Balogun

William Troost-Ekong

Chidozie Awaziem

Ola Aina

John Mikel Obi

Wilfred Ndidi

John Ogu

Kelechi Iheanacho

Alex Iowbi

