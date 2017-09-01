CONGRATS! Serena Williams Welcomes New Baby Girl

Serena Williams welcomed a baby girl on Friday at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, according to reports in the United States .

“Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd announced on Twitter, quoting a source at the hospital.

The tennis superstar was induced on Thursday night, according to local station CBS 12.

Serena, 35, announced her pregnancy in a bathing suit snap on Snapchat in April with the caption “20 weeks” giving a hint of when she expected to have the baby.

Living legend Serena has won more Grand Slam titles in the modern era than any tennis player, male or female, with 23 sigles titles in the majors.

