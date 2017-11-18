Conte Applauds Chelsea’s Impressive Win Vs West Brom

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hailed his team’s impressive 4-0 away win against struggling West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Premier League champions were too good for the Baggies as Eden Hazard (brace), Marcos Alonso and Alvaro Morata all scored for Chelsea.

Speaking after the game, Conte said: “It was a good game. Last season we struggled twice against West Brom but we played really well.

“The game became easy but it wasn’t. From the start of the season there is a lot of pressure on us, never mind Tony Pulis. Every team has pressure. They are a good team and they can find the right solution.

“Tony Pulis is a really good manager with great experience. He was the manager of many teams and his team is very difficult to face, always.

“We performed very well. Morata and Hazard have a great link, they are now 100% fit, it is easy to forget that we started the season without Hazard.”

Chelsea are now second on 25 points, nine points behind Manchester City who are top of the table.

