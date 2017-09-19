Conte On Carabao Cup Vs Forest, Hazard, Musonda, Kenedy

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is optimistic ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Conte is keen on winning the trophy despite his team partaking in four competitions.

“It’s one of the four competitions,” Conte said during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We have to try to do our best. Its not easy to face four competitions but tomorrow is a good opportunity to give a chance to some players who didn’t play a lot.

“This season could be an opportunity for all the players to play games. The most important thing is when the chance arrives, to take it. In our squad we have many young players. It is important for them to take this chance and show me I can count on them.

“For sure we want to win and go to the next round. It’s also the thought of Nottingham Forest. We are talking about a great club with great history.

“We have great respect for them and for this reason we have to pay great attention. In the last game they beat Newcastle. I have watched a lot of their games and the play good football.”

Conte also spoke on bringing Eden Hazard back to the first 11 and two other younger members of his squad such as Kenedy and Charles Musonda.

“Now is the right moment for Eden to start the game and try to play the whole game. I hope for him it’s the final step from his injury. We have managed his situation very well. In my career I was injured a lot of times and I have a bit experience about this. Now he is ready to start the game.

“It could be a good opportunity for Charley Musonda and Kenedy. Kenedy knows very well what happened in China .He made a mistake but everyone in life can make a mistake. He is focused, he working very well and he understood his mistake. Now he is ready to play and to show he deserve a place for the future.”

“Musonda is talented. I’m sure we are talking about a younger player with really good prospect. Now it is important he is working very well and trying to adapt himself to this league which is not simple. It’s a physical league.

“He is a bit thin but now he is working a lot to improve his strength and prepared for the big impact of this league. I trust him. It’s important for the coach to trust a young player but also important to have good answer when the chance to play arrives.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.