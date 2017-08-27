Conte: Chelsea Dominated Everton Games, Hazard Will Soon Return

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte has expressed his excitement at the club’s Premier League victory against Everton on Sunday.

The champions outclassed Everton at Stamford Bridge and Conte expressed was a pleased man afterwards during his post-match interview.

“We dominated the game, we created many chances ,” he said. “I saw a lot of positive things. We must be pleased.

“The clean sheet is very satisfying but I would have liked my team to be more clinical in the second half.

“It was not easy for Everton to play three tough games in seven days but our focus throughout was impressive.

Conte praised scorers Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata on a job well done and told the fans to expect more from his team.

“Cesc Fabregas played very well and scored an important goal for us today and I’m pleased for Morata after his goal and there is more to come from him as he continue to adapt to our style,” he added.

“The club is working hard to improve the squad with seven games in a month on the horizon.

“My message to the fans is always the same. I am totally committed to the club and improving the team.”

Conte also spoke on Eden Hazard’s recovery.

“Hazard could continue his recovery by playing a part in Belgium’s game against Gibraltar.”