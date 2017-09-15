Conte Condemns London Terror Attack, Wary Of ‘Title Rivals’ Arsenal

A sober Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that his in-form side face a tough Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday, after he condemned the terror attack on London.

The champions have been in excellent form since losing their first league match this season at home to Burnley, winning all their subsequent matches in all competitions since then.

“I try to make the best decision for every game and try to win,” Contee said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Don’t forget, winning is very important for us. I am pleased about the players’ commitment to their performance after Qarabag. Now there is a very tough game against Arsenal. We have to check the physical condition of all my players and I will try to make the best decision for all of the games.

“I have another day to reflect and for me to make the best decision for Sunday.

“I think that Arsenal is one of the six top teams in England and I think that they have a really good squad and want to fight for something important. For this reason, I think it is a massive game for us. When you play against Arsenal it is the same as when you play against City, Liverpool, United or Tottenham.

“Anything can happen. We are to fight. We have to play a game against a rival.

“Arsenal are a big rival for the title. I don’t understand why they can’t fight for the title.”

Conte explained new signing Danny Drinkwater’s situation.

He said: “He has a problem in his calf. I think it is very difficult to see him before the international break and he needs time to recover. it’s a pity because he was trying to work but now we have to move all these situations. In two, three weeks, I don’t know.”

Conte made a statement before the press conference regarding Friday morning’s terrorist attack in London where at least 22 were people injured after a blast in the underground.

He said: “All our thoughts are for the people affected by the incident on the tube.

“There is a great disappointment for this and a lot of the time we ask why? Why?”