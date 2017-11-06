Conte Denies Milan Links, Claims It’s Chelsea For Now

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has denied speculations that he could be moving back to Italy for the AC Milan job were under-fire Vincenzo Montella to be sacked, insisting he’s contented to do his job with the Premier League champions.

According to media reports in Italy, former Juventus and Azzurri boss Conte has emerged as a possible replacement for Montella, who has overseen five defeats in 12 Serie A matches this season.

However, Conte dismissed those reports after orchestrating Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

“Milan? Leave it out… We’re trying to stay concentrated, because it’s a tough run from here to the end of the season,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am only concentrated on Chelsea and purely want to do what is best for Chelsea.

“If we have this enthusiasm, we can fight to the end.”

Milan spared Montella on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo, which left the club seventh in the table and 13 points behind leaders Napoli.

Conte’s Chelsea, meanwhile, are fourth and nine points adrift of Manchester City.

