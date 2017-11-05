Conte Hails Chelsea’s ‘Desire And Passion’ In Win Vs United

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has praised his players’ commitment in their 1-0 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata was the hero for the Premier League champions after powering in Cesar Azpilicuerta’s cross into the top corner.

“It’s an important victory. When you play against Manchester United, it’s always a massive game,” Conte said in his post match press conference.

“We know very well this team is very strong. This type of win is important for our confidence. We showed great desire and passion to win this kind of game.

“We can win or lose, but our spirit must be this. Last season our spirit was in every game – we started this season with a lot of problems. We were up and down. This game showed if we want we can.”

Conte stated that David Luiz would have to earn his place in the Chelsea starting eleven after leaving him out against United.

“He has to work really hard otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand.”

He also praised Morata for his overall performance against United.

“Alvaro Morata showed great personality to be very strong to play in this league. There is disappointment because he could score more but today he was very good. He’s a young player but it’s great for his confidence and the confidence of Chelsea.”

And on the no handshake with Jose Mourinho, he said: “It’s not important. It’s important to win the game. You have to have the respect on the pitch not outside the pitch.”

