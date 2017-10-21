Conte Hails Chelsea’s Spirit, Commitment In Watford Win

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised his players’ fighting spirit in their 4-2 comeback win against Watford in the early kick-off of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea went into the game on the back of back-to-back losses in the league to Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

A brace from substitute Michy Batshuayi and a goal each from Pedro Rodriguez and Cesar Azpilicuerta, secured the hard-fought win for Chelsea.

Watford goals were scored by Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra.

“The performance was a good performance because to concede the equaliser at the end of the first and then go down in first part of the second half, our confidence in that moment was low,” Conte said in his post-match interview.

“But my players showed me that we have the attitude to fight and change the situation and get a different result. It was very important.

“It is not simple because we are facing difficult situations but the spirit and commitment is right. I’m satisfied for the performance.”

Read Also: Chelsea Manager Accepts Blame For Chelsea Draw With Roma, Blasts Mourinho

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.