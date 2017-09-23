Conte Hails Potential ‘Great Striker’ Morata After Chelsea Hat-trick

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has urged hat-trick hero Alvaro Morata to continue churning out impressive displays like he did against Stoke City if he dreams of becoming a great striker.

Morata scored a hat-trick for Chelsea as the Blues dispatched Stoke City 4-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The treble was his first since he joined the English champions for a club record £70m fee in the summer.

“It was a good day, a good result for us. Stoke are a really good team and very strong.

“It was very difficult to win here,” Conte stated after the game in his post-match conference.

“We deserved to win the game. We started well and scored early. We were in control of the game. I repeat it’s not simple to win away against them.

“Morata played a good game. A really good performnace. Now he has to continue this way to be a great striker.

“I think we have to be focused at what we do and not others. We want to fight in every competition we are playing.”

