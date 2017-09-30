Conte ‘Happy’ With Chelsea Commitment Despite Defeat To Man City

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised his players despite their 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne’s second half left-foot volley secured the win for a dominant City side.

“It was a tough game but we know very well that Manchester City are a big team and it’s very difficult to play this type of game,” Conte said in his post-match press conference.

“I think that we gave everything today (Saturday) and I am happy with the commitment and desire from all my players. They had the will to fight against a very strong team.

“In this type of game you need time to recover, if you are tired it is not simple to go box to box. Today we created chances but we didn’t take them. Manchester City had chances and they took them.”

Conte lamented the injury suffered by Alvaro Morata stating he is yet to confirm the extent of the striker’s injury.

He said: “It is logical when you play three games in seven days you risk something. I hope it is not a serious injury for Morata. It is his hamstring but we don’t know if it is a serious problem.

“We move on, we rest and I am very proud to be the coach of these players.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.