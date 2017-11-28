Conte: Important Moses In Contention To Face Swansea, Chelsea Must Keep Courtois

Super Eagles star Victor Moses is in contention to return to action for Chelsea in Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Swansea at Stamford Bridge, according to his manager Antonio Conte, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses has been out for the past seven weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury in action against Crystal Palace but was on the substitutes bench at Liverpool last Saturday.

Conte also revealed that David Luiz and Charly Musonda are both ruled out of the game against Swansea but Mitchy Batshuayi and Kennedy are close to return.

​”H​e is in contention but at the same time I have to make the best decision for every player. For sure Victor is back from a bad injury and needs a bit of time to find the best physical condition. He is an important player for us,”​ Conte said during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Conte also praised Swansea manager, Paul Clement who was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea during the 2010/11 season.

“I think he is a really good coach, did a really good job with Swansea last season. It is not simple to fight for relegation. But I have a great respect for him and his job. I repeat he is doing a really good job. I think there is a big difference as a manager and coach. If you are only a manager you cannot be a coach. If you are a coach you can be a manager.”

The Italian also hopes the board reaches an agreement with Thibaut Courtois over a new deal.

He added: “He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has a great potential. He is young but he shows a great maturity. I hope to find an agreement with the club, but I think this topic is the club’s responsibility.

“This is for the club, I hope in the future they have an agreement.”

On Chelsea’s title hopes despite being 11 points adrift of Manchester City, Conte said: “We are trying to do our best this season. We started the season with a lot of problems, we have the points we deserve.

“Manchester City are doing extraordinary, it means they are having a great path. The most important thing is to look at ourselves and improve. We are becoming more solid and finding different solutions in the tactical solution. We have to try to do our best.”