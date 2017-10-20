Conte Laments Chelsea’s Injury Concerns, Dismisses ‘Stupid’ Mourinho Issue

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he is faced with selection headache ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home clash against Watford due to injury concerns.

Champions Chelsea, are without Victor Moses, N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater.

Summer signing Alvaro Morata returned to the first team against Roma after overcoming a hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester City.

Alhough, Conte did not mention the players who might miss the game against Watford, he said some key players are doubts for the game.

“I cannot report on the likely team for tomorrow as there are injury doubts over several players,” Conte said in his press conference on Friday.

Conte then dismissed his spat with Jose Mourinho as ‘stupid’ After being pressed to comment on the Manchester United’s ‘other coaches cry about injuries’ jibe.

Conte said: “I think these are stupid things. For me, this is a stupid subject. A stupid issue. It’s fun to see your interest in this. I’m surprised about this, honestly.”

Conte insisted, however, that he had no regrets replying to Mourinho on Wednesday night.

“Regret?” he said. “Why? I think every coach, every manager has to talk about his job, about himself, about his team, about his players. Not the other (team’s players).

“My answer is always the same. Every coach must be focused on his own work. That’s the best way.”

Conte lamented Chelsea’s recent poor run which has seen them loss to Manchester City, Crystal Palace and draw against Roma.

“After two defeats in a row and a draw, I am happy with the commitment of the players but not the results.”

He gave a positive report about summer signing Danny Drinkwater who has been out injured while expressing hope that N’Golo Kante join the team soonest.

He said:”Danny Drinkwater is progressing well with his recovery. He has started to do part of the training sessions.”

“I hope to have him (Kante) back before the next international break.”

The former Juventus and Italy coach revealed Chelsea are in a rebuilding phase following the departures of key players.

“We are trying to rebuild something important at Chelsea with some big players having left.”

