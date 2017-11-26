Conte: Liverpool Lucky To Get Draw Vs Chelsea

Antonio Conte has claimed that Liverpool were lucky to get a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Chelsea were heading for defeat following former Blues forward Mohamed Salah’s opener on 65 minutes.

But substitute Willian restored parity for Chelsea with five minutes remaining.

“I think we played in a really good way,” Conte said post-match.

“We had a good tactical plan and it was difficult for Liverpool to make chances to score. It was a tactical decision, especially in the first half, to be very solid and then to try to be dangerous in possession. The game changed in the second half. We dominated the game and created many chances to score. Liverpool was lucky to score and then to draw.”

Willian equalised with what appeared to be an attempted cross that left Simon Mignolet stranded in the Liverpool goal.

A laughing Conte said: “I must be honest, I didn’t speak with the players about it but it’s not important, only important to score. We conceded the first goal in an unlucky way. I think it was a fair result but maybe in the end we deserved more.

“We were unlucky with their goal, but a draw was a good result, and maybe we deserved to win at the end.”

Conte stated further: “We must be pleased because we have gone to the next round of the Champions League, and this was our third away game. We have to continue in this way, have good enthusiasm and keep rotating as it is very hard to play every three days.”

