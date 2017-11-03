Conte: Moses Out Vs ‘Strong’ Man United, Kante Could Return; City Title Favourites

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has not recovered from injury but N’Golo Kante could return against Manchester United.

The Premier League champions will host Manchester United, handled by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both Moses and Kante have been out injured and missed several games for Chelsea.

“Victor Moses is out of this weekend’s game (against Manchester United),” Conte said in his press conference on Friday.

“N’Golo Kante is progressing well and after tomorrow, the decision will be made on his involvement versus Manchester United.”

Conte said he is anticipating a very difficult game against United at the weekend.

He added: “We are talking about a strong team, physically, and this type of game will be very difficult.

“They’re an important team and we must play great attention to them. We are preparing in the right way.

“Whether you play against United, City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham. I think it’s always a big game. I think this type of game must excite the players to play in a fantastic atmosphere and to know a lot of people will watch the game around the world.”

On whether Chelsea can defend the EPL title, Conte stated that the only obstacle for his team and others is Manchester City.

He said:”Now there are big problems for all the teams that want to fight for the title. The big problem is Manchester City.

“If City continue in this way…it will be difficult to fight for the title.

“We have to try to do our best.

“I don’t know, honestly, if they will continue. Until now, they are on a fantastic path. If they continue it will be very difficult for other teams to fight for the title until the end.”

And on reports of him being under pressure following Chelsea’s recent struggles, the former Juventus and Italy manager said: “I feel always the same pressure. Before the game I feel the pressure to win. Last season was the same. When you’re on top of the table you feel the pressure. I always feel the same.