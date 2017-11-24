Conte: Moses Will Start On The Bench Vs Liverpool, Needs Time To Regain Top Form

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has confirmed that wing-back, Victor Moses, will be in The Blues’ squad that will face Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Nigeria international, Moses, limped out of the pitch during Chelsea’s 2-1 away loss to Crystal Palace on October 14 and has gone on to miss the Blues’ last eight games in all competitions.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Conte said Moses still needs time to get back to form.

“Victor Moses’s condition is good, he needs time to find his best form, but he is in the squad for tomorrow and I put him on the bench,” Conte told journalists.

Conte stated that there wouldn’t be any room for excuses from his side when they face Liverpool, while highlighting the similarities he shares with his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp.

“It is not right to find excuses and the team must try to play a good game against a strong Liverpool side,” he said.

“Jurgen Klopp and I like to live the game with intensity and passion, and try to help our players from the touchline.”

On why he decided to shave off his beard, Conte said his daughter’s disapproval of it made him remove it.

“My daughter said to me you look older. My daughter is more important than my wife.”

He also commented on the flight troubles he and his squad encountered while flying back to London from their UEFA Champions League game against Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

“The team’s plane back from Baku had a problematic landing and getting home at 6am is not simple. But today’s training was good,” the former Juventus manager revealed.

“There was a lot of wind and it was not possible for the plane to land first time, but the second landing attempt was possible. The captain was very good.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.