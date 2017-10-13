“As you know very well we have three injured players,” Conte said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Alvaro Morata, I hope to have him back very soon. For the next game.

“Danny Drinkwater is progressing well but not ready yet. We must have patience with him.

“N’Golo Kante, we are going to do a scan next week to check his situation and if he is improving. It is a hamstring problem. A big loss for us. You know the importance of him in our team. We don’t have a similar player with the same characteristics. Now we have Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas. We have to find different solutions.”

On the rumours that he may leave his job at Stamford Bridge and return to Italy, the former Italy national team manager said: “I did an interview two weeks ago and the translation was wrong. All I said was that one day in the future I would like to go back to Italy. But you know my position. I have two years contract with Chelsea and I’m happy to work for this club and with my players. I like to have this great feeling with our fans.

“My family stay here with me, not in Italy. My daughter goes to school here. It is important to write the truth.

“Every coach, when they start, they work with the club and hope they will stay for a long time and build something important. At the same time, I always say our job is difficult and is strange.”

The Blues’ boss revealed that Belgian striker Mitchy Batshuayi stands a chance to play against the Eagles.

“Batshuayi started to play against Burnley in the first game and in the Champions League and Carabao Cup. He is in contention for the game tomorrow.”

Conte also talked about opportunity for the young players in the team.

“We are trying to do this last season (play young players). A lot of young players played different games.

“This season we started to give the opportunity in the Carabao Cup. This season could be a good opportunity for the young players to play with Chelsea.

“Charly Musonda is a player who has an opportunity to play. We have three number 10s. Usually two play. He is a talented player and I am sure about his career if his attention is on the pitch, not social media (he recently posted on Instagram about a lack of game time).”