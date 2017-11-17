Conte Opens Up On Moses Return, New Beard, Luiz, West Brom Clash, Batshuayi

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Super Eagles forward Victor Moses should be back in his squad ahead of next weekend’s Premier League clash away to Liverpool.

Moses’ last game for Chelsea was in their 2-1 away defeat to Crystal Palace in October 14 in the Premier League where he limped off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Following his injury, Moses has gone on to miss Chelsea’s last five games. He also missed the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the international friendly with Argentina.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s trip to West Brom on Saturday, Conte gave the latest updates on which of his players will be available and those still out.

“(Michy) Batshuayi has a problem in his ankle. (Charly) Musonda has a problem in his knee,” Conte said. “About Moses, he’s progressing well and I hope to see him back next week.

“Danny Drinkwater took a knock on his calf versus Manchester United and only this week started to train with the rest of the squad. For Gary Cahill he is fit and in contention for tomorrow’s game.”

After omitting David Luiz in the squad that defeated Manchester United 1-0 two weeks ago, Conte revealed: “David Luiz is in the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Conte stated that the game against West Brom will be a difficult one for his side.

“Last season’s game at West Brom was ‘a fantastic moment’ of which I was proud, but now I look to the present and expects a tough game.”

The former Juventus coach said Manchester City remain the team to beat especially with their style of football.

“It is difficult to think that you can catch Man City with the way they are currently playing, but the top teams have to try to fight until the end,” he added.

And on the departure of ex-Nigeria defender Michael Emenalo as Chelsea’s technical director, Conte said: “For sure the departure of Michael Emenalo is a big loss. Our relationship was good and Emenalo was a big help. It was a surprise but respect his decision.”

Conte added on growing a beard: “I don’t know if it looks good, but my wife asked me to try for once.

“This is the first time. we can see tomorrow if this beard brings luck or not. But I repeat, this is the first time that I’ve tried to change my look.”

“I hope at the end of the season to finish with a big bushy beard”, he added, when asked if he will keep it as long as Chelsea win.”

