Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised his side’s impressive performance against Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions’ League Group C clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Michy Batshuayi came off the substitutes bench to score a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory to maintain their 100% start in the competition.

Nigeria star Victor Moses had a good game too as the English champions claimed another win.

Chelsea had trailed Atletico Madrid through a 40th minute Antoine Griezmann penalty when David Luiz needlessly pulled the shirt of Lucas Hernandez in the box.

But Chelsea equalised when Alvaro Morata guided his header past Jan Oblak for his first Champions League goal for the Blues and his seventh goal in eight appearances.

“Our performance was very good so I am very pleased for my players,” Conte told BT Sport after the game.

“When you go 1-0 down it’s very difficult to come back but we continued to play very well in the second-half and concentrated well.

“We deserved to win.

“I think we prepared for the game very well. My players showed me great desire, will and concentration.

“They showed we deserved to play these types of games.

“We must be very happy because Eden Hazard’s performance was amazing and it was the first big game for him after his injury.

“His answer was fantastic and positive. He had a great link with Alvaro Morata and I am happy for Michy Batshuayi but also Willian played very well.

“Andreas Christensen played well and with great personality too.”

