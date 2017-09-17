Conte: Red Card To Luiz Vs Arsenal Strange To Me

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rued the red card handed out to defender David Luiz in his side’s goalless draw against Arsenal on Sunday evening, describing it as a ‘strange’ call by the centre referee, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

When asked about the sending off incident at his post match press conference, Conte responded: ”David Luiz, you know very well that I don’t like to comment about the referee.

“I don’t do it in the past, or the present. You need to see what happened before the tackle.

“We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men.”

The Italian added: “It was a good, open game with both teams trying to win.

“Every game against Arsenal is always very tough, we knew very well what type of game to face. Both teams are great teams, it’s a good draw.”